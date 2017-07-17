Parenting Books I Need To Read

Raise your hand if you’ve ever purchased a parenting book. Keep your hand raised if you discovered the secret to successful parenting in the book’s 150 (or so) pages of print.

Don’t worry if your hand isn’t still up — mine isn’t, either. I imagine most of us are in the same boat. We’ve all purchased book after book, hoping to find parenting advice that will make everything click and help us rock the parenting gig. Ultimately, our hopes of finding the book that will make everything clear are dashed, and we’re back to facing the reality that our kids will end up in therapy in 20 years, complaining about where we went wrong.

There is a parenting book for just about every subject — potty training, dealing with temper tantrums, raising happy children. Most of these books — like the one where you successfully potty train a toddler in 72 hours or less — sound too good to be true, but it’s hard not to give it a try, right? Just like the multi-level marketing schemes where you’re promised to secure your financial future and drive a BMW by the end of the calendar year, the allure is there. It’s tough to pass up the opportunity to become a parenting rock star.

So we buy the books. We pour through the pages, read the mostly regurgitated content, and yet again come to terms with the fact that we’ll never be on top of our game. Our kids will be in diapers until they start first grade, we’ll never get our kids to listen without raising our voices, and getting them to sleep through the night in their own beds won’t happen until college.

It’s not all for nothing, though. The good thing about all of these parenting books is that they make fabulous paper weights. As evidenced by my toddler’s scribbles in a book about raising defiant children, they make for great coloring sheets. I imagine that they’d be useful as fire starters. And, if all else fails, you can toss them in your donate pile and get a twenty-five cent tax write-off. Someone else will get the opportunity to have their hopes raised — and ultimately dashed — for the price of a candy bar.

Recently the topic of parenting books came up in a discussion my husband and I were having with another relative. I pulled out a few of the books I’ve purchased over the years. I had books on positive parenting, parenting the whole-brain child, raising a strong-willed child, raising a gifted child, and parenting a defiant child. We had a laugh over the titles, as my toddler had done at least a dozen things during the past hour to show that the book on raising strong-willed children hadn’t helped.

And then my husband made the comment, “If they really wanted to help parents, they’d make a book called How Not To Kill Your Kids.”

My husband’s comment made me think a little bit about parenting books I wish I would’ve read. Maybe none of them would make me feel like I’m winning at parenting, but they would be a lot more helpful — and realistic — than something like Potty Training Your Toddler In 3 Easy Steps. Here are a few titles that might have made for better reading:

Maybe these titles wouldn’t help me win any parenting awards, but at least I would’ve been prepared for the horror that was my toddler picking up a piece of poop and tasting it.

(I’m totally gonna use Shut The Fudge Up when I write my bad mom parenting book.)

Bonus

I forgot to put the parenting books back on the shelf last week. Baby Girl ripped the page out of the book about positive discipline. Minutes after I corrected her, she used a crayon to scribble in the book about the defiant child.

What book title would you like to see? 

Author: Erika

I’m a SAHM to two kids. When I’m not doing all the typical mom things (diapers, soccer, etc.), I like writing, reading, and playing games. Clearly I live the life of a rock star.

51 thoughts on “Parenting Books I Need To Read”

    2. I’d love to reassure you all by saying they grow out of this behavior eventually but I work at a junior high school and I caught myself yelling down the hallway recently to “Stop licking your friends!” As a 7th or 8th grader thought it’d be funny to randomly lick passers-by as if he were a dog. I then followed up with a harrowing lesson on Herpes and mono and how they last forever and there’s no cure!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply

  3. A short book … “50 No-Nos of Parenting” The book would start with one I recently wrote about: ‘Never leave your child alone in a car, hot or otherwise, and especially not for 15 hours’. And from there … perhaps: ‘Do not pick your child up by his/her hair’. Just little key tips that we all think should come naturally, and to most of us they do, but apparently some were deprived of the common-sense-gene. 🙂

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply

    2. Yup! Lucky for me NY daughter was (and still is) in daycare full time during the potty training days so they did most of the work! 😊 were still kinda working on staying dry at bedtime….a couple nights ago she had an accident and when I entered her room she was way to one side curled up and her comment was “Chandler ( our amazingly large cat) peed my bed!!!”

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply

  8. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🙃🙃🙃😂😂😂😂. I tell you what, parenting is like an on going circus; at times we are laughing hard and other times we are in tear confused what to do next. Of course I started out with the “What to expect when expecting” and then came a whole line of books hoping I had the perfect kid manual laid out for me. Boy was I wrong!😂. We are still trying to figure it all out; one day at a time. 💝

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

  10. “How to Toddler-Proof Your Man Cave”

    I have no kids so my entire house is a man cave. A couple of years ago my godson’s big sister (about 5 I guess she was then) and her mum came round to drop something off. Within 3 seconds the kid had tripped over the rug and crashed into the surround sound system. Fortunately it was okay 😉 So was she 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

  12. I really like the other commenter’s bathroom pod thingy. I still announce, “I’m going to poop. Alone.”
    And when I don’t, when no one seems to be around, I’ll be on the potty and I get “Marco!” and I holler back, “Pooping!” Which would deter most people from coming to sit and talk to me, but not my kids, no.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

  13. LOL I never read any parenting books. Decided to wing it. Kids turned out alright thank goodness. Your books, however, I might have picked up, at least to skim through the pictures 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

  15. As a first time mom…I would have to say “Idiots Guide to the Baby Poop Rainbow.” We have spent I don’t know how long determining if the strange color coming out of our little guy’s butt is worrisome…*facepalm*

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

  16. Don’t Like That!! Omg… Reminds me of that Futurama episode when Leela is making up a kids cartoon and one of the songs is “If It’s Alive Don’t Lick It!”
    If you write a humor book, I will buy it in a hot minute!!!
    A title I’d like to see would be something like, “No, You Can’t Have Cookies For Breakfast (But I MIght Have Wine).”

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

  18. I would love to see ‘How to stop your children from permanently damaging each other’ and ‘how to tell your kids that you can do what you like because you are an adult, but they cannot do what they want because they are a child’

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  22. Too funny! Have you read the Hurray for Gin blog? She wrote a book (also called Hurray for Gin) and it’s really funny…complete with stick figure illustrations. I think you’d appreciate it. Author’s name is Katie Kirby and it’s available on Amazon. I bought a few copies for friends after I read it.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

